Resale for the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Aegean Storm’ Is Double Its Retail Price

Corteiz and Nike just dropped another iteration of their popular Air Max 95 collab yesterday and much like their last release, the sneaker was only available at a specific location.

After releasing the “Pink Beam” colorway of their project exclusively in New York City last month, the UK streetwear label Corteiz announced on Instagram yesterday of the launch of their Air Max 95 “Aegean Storm” collab in Paris.

Corteiz’s take on the classic Air Max 95 sneaker features a gray-based color scheme on the leather upper, with portions of mesh appearing by the eyestay. This “Aegean Storm” iteration of the shoe dons blue accents on the mini Swoosh logo by the ankle collar and on the tongue tag. The sneaker also features a camo print throughout the entirety of the sockliner, while a black Max Air-cushioned midsole and matching outsole complete the look.

For fans who won’t be able to make it out to Paris for a chance to cop the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Aegean Storm,” the sneaker is available now on the secondary marketplace. On StockX, the collab is reselling for an average price of $434, with the lowest asking price at the time of publication at $352 for a men’s size 8. The highest asking price of the shoe is $1,829 for a men’s size 4.

Despite Corteiz announcing the release of its Air Max 95 “Aegean Storm” collab in Paris, a wider release of the project has yet to be announced by either parties involved.

