Clot and Nike’s Third Cortez Collab Releases This Month

Frequent collaborators Clot and Nike have a new sneaker project coming soon.

After dropping a Bruce Lee-inspired Cortez collab last month, the Hong Kong streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced via SNKRS release calendar that a new white and game royal iteration of their “Clotez” sneaker collab is releasing before month’s end.

Long time fans of the Nike Cortez may recognize this color scheme as it is inspired by one of the silhouette’s original colorways. Clot’s rendition of the Cortez features a 3-in-1 design, starting with both the shroud and Cortez sneaker to give it a layered look. Other ways to wear to shoe include removing the shroud for a deconstructed look or just the outer shroud with the collapsible heel to give it a slipper-like fit. The shoe dons a white-based upper that’s paired with red and blue accents throughout. Co-branding is stamped on the tongue and footbed.

“With a design sensibility that bridges east and west, Clot founder Edison Chen brings his expressive style to the Cortez. Combining ’70s DNA and customizable features, it brings a truly unique look that remains rooted to the ubiquitous sneaker. Here’s the kicker: Chen’s take on the classic Cortez is a 3-in-1 design,” Nike wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Clot x Nike Cortez “White and Game Royal” colorway will be released on April 14 via SNKRS. The collab will come with a $150 price tag.

