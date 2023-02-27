A Second Clot x Nike Cortez Colorway Surfaces on Instagram

People walk past the Nike Store on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York.

We’re only a few days removed since Clot and Nike dropped their Cortez collab and now, a second iteration of the project have emerged.

Instagram user @whojungwoo shared images of an unreleased Clot x Nike Cortez “Clotez” collab in a two-tone black and yellow makeup this week, which could serve as a indication that the drop is imminent.

Much like the inaugural black and white colorway that released this month, the shoe features a 3-in-1 design inspired by the yin-yang philosophy, which allows it to be worn in three different ways. The shoe appears to be a standard version of the classic Cortez silhouette straight out of the box but upon further inspection, the interior can be removed and worn as a Kung Fu-inspired silhouette. This latest iteration dons a yellow leather upper that’s offset by a black mudguard and matching shoelaces. The shoe also features a special toggle system on the heel, while a yellow stripe appears by the outsole.

“This shoe is very lifestyle oriented. We took a long time to develop the actual way that all three shoes would fit together,” Clot’s founder and creative director, Edison Chen, said about the first Clot x Nike Cortez release.

Despite an early look at the shoe from @Whojungwoo on Instagram, release details for this black and yellow Clot x Nike Cortez collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

