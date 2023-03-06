Bruce Lee Inspires This Clot x Nike Cortez Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators Clot and Nike have a new Cortez collab coming soon.

After delivering a simple black and white iteration of their “Clotez” collab last month, the Hong Kong-based brand and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that it will deliver its next iteration of the sneaker before week’s end.

This black and yellow makeup of the Clot x Nike “Clotez” collab initially surfaced on social media last week, and the images revealed that it’s equipped with a yellow-based upper that’s offset by a black mudguard. According to Clot, this black and yellow colorway pays tribute to one of the greatest martial artists of all time, which appears to be inspired by the jumpsuit worn by Bruce Lee in his iconic film “Game of Death” from 1979.

The standout element for this version of the Cortez is the 3-in-1 design inspired by the yin-yang philosophy, which allows the shoe to be worn in three different ways. The shoe can be worn as a typical Cortez silhouette but the mudguard can be removed and worn as a Kung Fu-inspired sneaker.

“Following a successful black/white release, the shoe will launch in a yellow/black colorway in tribute to one of the greatest martial artists of all time,” Clot wrote for the Instagram caption.

This black and yellow colorway of the Clot x Nike “Clotez” collab will be released on Friday juicestoreusa.com and at Juice stores for $140. The raffle for a chance to purchase the sneaker will go live on the Juice store app starting tomorrow.