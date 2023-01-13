Images of the Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Collab Have Emerged

People walk past the Nike Store on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike SB has a new SB Dunk collab in the works. This time, the Swoosh’s skateboarding line has joined forces with LA-based streetwear label Born X Raised for a new iteration of the beloved model.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Masterchefian shared images and video on Instagram this week of the unreleased Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low, a new sneaker project that’s reportedly launching this summer.

The Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low features a tumbled leather upper in white, with the traditional perforations at the toe box updated to feature a new pattern. Adding a touch of color to the collab are blue suede overlay panels, and matching blue shoelaces. The collab also features special embroidery at the forefoot that reads “One Block At a Time” which is the motto of the label. The sneaker’s standout element is the holographic Swoosh logo on the sides and heel tab, with co-branding on the latter. Rounding out the design is a special graphic printed on the footbed, while a white midsole and a semi-translucent blue outsole complete the look.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low will hit retail this summer at select Nike SB stockists. At the time of publication, the sneaker has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike SB news, a new Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab in a “Pine Green” colorway is reportedly dropping in March. The silhouette will reportedly feature new updates specific to skateboarding, with special co-branded details are expected to appear on the shoe’s heel tab.