Bodega’s New Balance 610 Collab Drops Next Month

The Bodega x New Balance 610 "The Trail Less Taken."

Frequent collaborators Bodega and New Balance have teamed up once again. This time, the two entities are joining forces in spring 2023 to deliver a new outdoors-inspired take on the New Balance 610 sneaker.

The Boston-based boutique has confirmed on Instagram that its latest New Balance 610 “The Trail Less Taken” collab will hit retailers next month.

The Bodega x New Balance 610 “The Trail Less Taken” colorway is designed to be worn in the great outdoors and features a weather-resistant nylon mesh upper donning a blue hue. Adding to the design are rugged gray leather and suede overlay panels while softer mesh panels appear by the ankle collar. Complementing the trail-based designed is the toggle shoe lacing system, while co-branded details appear on the tongue and footbed. Completing the design is a trail-inspired outsole.

“With details like Composite technology, a C-CAP midsole, 3M accents, and lace-to-toe eyelets the Bodega X NB 610 backs up its rugged complexion with a blueberry color palette which – when combined together – are equipped to handle the trail as well as day-to-day trials, with ease. Working as a follow-up to our X-Racer, instead of leaving you pigeonholed, our 610 will have you free as a bird,” Bodega wrote for the 610 collab.

The Bodega x New Balance 610 “The Trail Less Taken” collab will be released on June 9 exclusively at bdgastore.com and at Bodega stores. The shoe retails for $160.

The lateral side of the Bodega x New Balance 610 “The Trail Less Taken.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Bodega

