Bodega Unveils New Crocs Clog Collab Dropping Next Month

Bodega has joined forces with Crocs for its next sneaker project. This time, the renowned sneaker boutique has reimagined the footwear brand’s iconic Clog that’s hitting retail next month.

Bodega previewed its forthcoming Crocs Clog All-Terrain “Nict-Tech” collab on Instagram yesterday, along with sharing details about the project on its social media channels.

The Bodega x Crocs Clog All-Terrain “Nict-Tech” features an earthy-based graphic throughout the entirety of its foam exterior, but the look can be personalized with a woven nylon pouch attached at the midfoot. Additionally there’s also a removable pouch that comes with the clog as well as an adjustable bungee toggle and a retractable woven nylon hood.

“Comprised of a woven nylon pouch featuring heritage branding, a rugged zip pull, and adjustable bungee toggle, as well as a retractable woven nylon hood secured by snaps and a toe anchor, our makeshift rig was complete,” Bodega wrote for the Instagram caption.

Prior to the announcement of its Crocs Clog All-Terrain “Nict-Tech” collab, Bodega teamed up with Hoka One One by giving the Tor Ultra Hi and the Tor Ultra Lo sneakers a Southwestern color palette featuring a monochrome look with the first shoe donning an eggplant shade and a combination of turquoise and purple cactus hues for the latter pair.

The Bodega x Crocs Clog All-Terrain “Nict-Tech” collab will be released on May 12 at Bodega.com and at Bodega stores. The clog will be available in sizes ranging from men’s size 4 up to a men’s size 13 and will come with a $90 price tag.

