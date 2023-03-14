Billie Eilish’s Next Nike Air Force 1 Collab Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish and Nike have another sneaker collaboration in the works. Much like their most recent project, the top-charting musician is once again elevating the look of the Air Force 1 with a environmentally-friendly twist.

The sportswear giant has announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the “Triple White” iteration of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low launch before month’s end.

Much like the “Sequoia” and “Mushroom” styles that launched in December, the latest “Triple White” colorway features an upper that’s constructed with leftover material waste from the duo’s prior Air Force 1 High collab. The environmentally-focused approach to the design continues with the shoe’s sockliner and cork insole, which are both constructed from foam scraps along with the repurposed Nike Grind midsole and outsole. Billie Eilish branding appears on the lace dubrae, footbed, and tongue tag.

“We’ve teamed up with Billie again—this time to bring you a refreshing take on the Air Force 1. Crafting the wardrobe staple with a patchwork mosaic and adding in the versatility of a classic Triple White colorway, it delivers big on easy styling. The rethought upper and cork sockliner balance Billie’s progressive and contemporary perspective with a heartfelt respect for the legendary shoe. The result—an unexpected and stylish twist on the AF1 that’s perfect for everyone,” Nike wrote for the SNKRS description.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple White” collab will be released on March 23 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. for $130.

