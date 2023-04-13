Images of a Bape x Adidas Forum Collab Have Emerged on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that a new sneaker project between Adidas and A Bathing Ape (Bape) is in the works.

After delivering their Campus 80 collab last month, images of an unreleased Bape x Adidas Forum collab have now been shared by @seabass_photos on Instagram.

The images show that the Bape x Adidas Forum Low dons a mismatch camo-based color blocking, with the left shoe donning a green Bape camo and the right shoe in blue. The sneaker also features 30th anniversary lace dubraes attached at the forefoot, while Adidas’ Trefoil branding on the tongue appears in gold. Both pairs feature a white midsole and a black outsole. According to the Instagram caption, the sneakers shown in the images are samples, and may not be ones that are coming to retail.

Bape and Adidas joined forces once again in 2023 to celebrate the Japanese streetwear label’s 30th anniversary as well as 20th anniversary of their partnership. As confirmed by Adidas in the prior Campus 80 release, fans of the collab between the two entities can expect a series of bold drops, content, and events in the coming months.

In addition, Bape and Adidas have dropped several Superstar collabs including one iteration in 2021, and another last year.

Despite an early look from @seabass_photos on Instagram, release details for the Bape x Adidas Forum Low collab have yet to be announced by either parties involved in the project.

In related Adidas news, Adidas has reimagined its beloved Ultra Boost running sneaker into a shoe that’s designed for golf.