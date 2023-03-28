A New Bape x Adidas Campus Collab Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Adidas and A Bathing Ape (Bape) have joined forces once again. This time, the two entities are using their next sneaker project to celebrate a huge milestone in their partnership.

After delivering a black-based Superstar collab in November, the German sportswear giant and the legendary streetwear label has announced yesterday that it will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its partnership this year starting with a new Campus 80 collab dropping this week. The brands also confirmed that this project coincides with the 30th anniversary of the brand.

The new Bape x Adidas Campus 80 collab is equipped with a premium navy suede upper that’s paired with the signature Three Stripes logo on one side and Bape’s star logo on the other. The sneaker also comes with matching navy shoelaces with gold lace jewels attached to the forefoot and matching accents on the heel. There’s also Bape branding stamped on the tongue and special graphics printed on the footbed. Completing the look is a white midsole.

The Bape x Adidas Campus 80 collab will be released on Saturday at Adidas.com, the Confirmed app, and at select Bape and Adidas stockists. The collab will come with a $150 price tag.

The Bape x Adidas Campus collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Bape x Adidas Campus features the Three Stripes branding on one side and Bape’s star logo on the other. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Bape x Adidas Campus collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas