A Pair of Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Collabs Are Dropping Soon

Nike has tapped frequent partner Ambush for its next Air Force 1 collaboration.

After joining forces to deliver a blue and green makeup of the classic silhouette in December, the sportswear brand has announced on its SNKRS release calendar that a new set of Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low colorways will launch before month’s end.

The latest pair of Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low styles either don a black or sail-based color scheme on the premium leather upper, but is contrasted by the elongated Swoosh logos on the sides designed to mimic motion. The sneakers are come with exposed foam tongues, an extra piece on the heel featuring Ambush branding, and special lace dubraes at the forefoot. A standard ‘Air’-cushioned midsole and a matching rubber outsole cushion the underfoot.

“Teleport between worlds in the AF1 x Ambush. Fashion designer and visionary creative director Yoon Ahn turns up the volume on the iconic look, featuring bold hues and contrasting accents inspired by techno spaces. Premium leather delivers a rich aesthetic full of natural variations, so you can transition effortlessly from your 9-5 to the dance floor. And no matter if you’re dancing or not, the exaggerated Swoosh gives the feeling of motion. Step on in—things are heating up,” Nike wrote for the SNKRS product description.

The latest Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low styles will be released on Feb. 28 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $190 each.

The lateral side of the Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Phantom.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike