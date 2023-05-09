WNBA No. 1 Pick Aliyah Boston Signs With Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Aliyah Boston, the newest member of the Indiana Fever, has signed an endorsement deal with Adidas.

The German sportswear giant announced today it has added the no. 1 overall pick at the 2023 WNBA Draft to its roster of athletes.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Aliyah to our Adidas Basketball family. She exudes strength, resilience, versatility and natural skill that is unmatched. I know she’ll leave a lasting impact on the future of the game and we are proud to be a part of this moment and support her on her journey to greatness,” Eric Wise, the global general manager at Adidas Basketball, said.

Prior to being drafted by the Fever last month, Boston played college basketball at the University of South Carolina, where she led the team to its second national championship in the program’s history in 2022. That year, Boston was also named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, the Naismith College Player of the Year, Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, Naismith Defensive Year of the Year, among winning other notable accolades.

“Adidas is a brand that continues to grow the game and empowers their athletes on and off the court,” Boston said about her new Adidas partnership. “I’m super excited to continue to evolve into the best woman and athlete I can be while dominating on the court and being a role model alongside an incredible roster of hoopers. It’s truly a blessing.”

Boston joins the Adidas’ deep roster of professional women’s basketball athletes, which includes Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, and many others. Boston will make her professional debut on May 19 when her Fever squad faces off against the Connecticut Sun.

Aliyah Boston wearing an Adidas hoodie.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.