Alessandra Ambrosio Ignites the Streets of Cannes in Versatile Loewe Sneakers & Palazzo Pants

Alessandra Ambrosio took to the streets of Cannes to show off her street style on May 17 during the inaugural film event.

She dressed in an all-white outfit complete with an ivory-colored cardigan that she teamed with high-waist palazzo trousers. Her accessories included black retro sunglasses that coordinated with the handbag she wore on her shoulder.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes. CREDIT: GC Images

Ambrosio relaxed in a pair of Loewe Flow Runner suede sneakers that stand out from others due to their impeccable leather craftsmanship. These exceptional Flow Runner sneakers feature panels of beige suede and technical fabric, adorned with black leather L appliqués on the side.

Loewe Flow Runner suede sneakers CREDIT: Loewe

Suede sneakers have become a popular trend, combining style and comfort. Their luxurious texture adds a touch of sophistication to casual outfits.

Available in various colors and designs, suede sneakers offer versatility and can be paired with both casual and semi-formal attire. They are a must-have for fashion-forward individuals seeking a trendy and refined look.

The Brazilian model and actress is known for her stunning beauty and impeccable style. Her fashion sense is versatile, ranging from casual chic to red-carpet glamour.

Ambrosio is often seen wearing high-waisted jeans, crop tops, and flowy dresses, which showcase her toned physique. She also has a penchant for statement pieces, such as bold accessories, oversized sunglasses, and leather jackets.

In addition to her effortless street style, Ambrosio is known for her show-stopping looks on the runway and at fashion events. Her overall style exudes confidence, sophistication, and a touch of bohemian flair.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes. CREDIT: GC Images

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival will run from May 16, starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.” Guests like Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, and Ben Affleck are all set to attend to represent their upcoming films.

