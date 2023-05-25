Resale for the Air Jordan 6 ‘Toro Bravo’ Is Below Retail Pricing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand released its latest Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” colorway and while sizes are still available at select stockists including the Nike SNKRS app, the style is also reselling for below its suggested retail price on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price of the Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” at the time of publication is at $186 for a men’s size 9. The shoe is also going for a high bid of $239 for a men’s size 12.5 and is reselling for an average price of $225.

The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” released yesterday as part of Jordan Brand’s spring 2023 Air Jordan lineup. The bold colorway gets its inspiration from the popular Air Jordan 5 “Toro Bravo” colorway, a popular style from Michael Jordan’s signature line that debuted in May 2009. Both the Air Jordan 5 and Jordan 6 features a vibrant red suede upper that’s offset by black accents on the tongue as well as on the midsole. The Jordan 6 also features a icy translucent outsole.

At the time of publication, the Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” is still available in select sizes via SNKRS, including in a men’s sizes 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 14. The sneaker retails for $200.

In related Air Jordan news, the multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan 1 “The Rose in Harlem” collab is hitting retailers in June.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

