This Rare Air Jordan 5 ‘Bel-Air’ Is Releasing Exclusively on NTWRK

NTWRK has joined forces with Peacock to celebrate the launch of season two of “Bel-Air” with a special Air Jordan 5 drawing.

The live video shopping platform and the video streaming network have announced the drawing of the Air Jordan 5 “Bel-Air,” a new version of the classic Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic” that originally released in 1990. According to NTWRK, only 3 pairs of this sneaker were made, with one pair available to one lucky shopper.

“Bel-Air” is a new take on the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from the ’90s. This re-imagined series is set in modern-day America and focuses on the protagonist Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel Air. In the original show, Will, who was played from Will Smith, frequently wore Air Jordans throughout the show.

One of the pairs included the Air Jordan 5, which is typically wore without the shoelaces. This “Bel-Air” iteration of the Air Jordan 5 doesn’t come with the typical lace holes and shoelaces as a nod to how Smith used to wear his Jordan 5s on the show. The shoe features the original “Black Metallic” colorway, with classic “Nike Air” branding embroidered on the heel and a reflective Jordan-branded tongue tag. The look is completed with a black midsole and a translucent outsole.

The drawing for the Air Jordan 5 “Bel-Air” is available now on the NTWRK app, with the drawing taking place on Thursday at 7 pm ET via the app.

