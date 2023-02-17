Rare Air Jordan 4 ‘Wild N Out’ Sneaker Surfaces on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A very rare Air Jordan 4 PE designed for the hit TV series “Wild N’ Out” have surfaced on social media.

Sneaker social media account @Englishsole on Instagram shared images this week of the Air Jordan 4 “Wild N’ Out” PE. According to the account, this exclusive colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball shoe was designed for the show’s creator Nick Cannon and possibly for the cast members of the show.

The Air Jordan 4 “Wild N’ Out” PE features a premium alligator skin-inspired leather upper including on the shoe’s overlay panels. The stealthy look continues with matching wax shoelaces, and black fur panels on the tongue and side panels. Adding a touch of color to the sneaker are red Jumpman logos on the tongue tag and metallic silver eyelets and heel tab. The shoe also features a white sockliner, a multicolored midsole and a translucent outsole.

“This was the 4th shoe in last night’s reel. The Nick Cannon Wild ‘N Out Jordan 4. Not sure how many of these are made, but it sure isn’t a lot. Seems like they used the Pinnacle 4 idea as a base then enhanced other areas around the shoe,” @Englishsole wrote for the Instagram caption of the shoe.

At the time of publication, this exclusive Air Jordan 4 “Wild N’ Out” colorway will remain exclusive to Cannon and the “Wild N’ Out” crew and will not release to the public.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” is reportedly returning in its “Reimagined” form in March.