The Air Jordan 4 ‘Thunder’ Returns Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand surprised released the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” yesterday and as expected, the popular style was sold out in minutes. For sneaker fans who weren’t able to grab an early pair, Jordan Brand has confirmed that the shoe is releasing again soon.

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand revealed on the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is scheduled to hit retail in mid-May. This popular iteration of MJ’s fourth signature shoe was introduced in 2006 alongside the yellow-based “Lightning” makeup as well as a white, yellow, and black “Tour Yellow” colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” features a black-based nubuck upper, but the standout element of the style are the striking yellow accents behind the mesh netting, eyestays, behind the tongue, and midsole. The sneaker also features a white Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel tab. Completing the look is a stealthy black outsole.

“Don’t get faked—the AJ4 ‘Thunder’ is here for real. Straight out the vault, the coveted colorway returns true to form. It has the same materials and flashy Tour Yellow accents that hooked sneakerheads back in ’06, plus original trimmings like a bold Jumpman on the tongue and the famous ‘wings’ that let you customize your lace setup. This ain’t no knockoff. Get ’em while you can,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” will be released on May 13 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing, with the adult version retailing for $210.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike