The Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred Reimagined’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2024

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A classic Air Jordan 4 style is reportedly returning soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles shared an image of an original 1989 release of the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” on Instagram yesterday, along with early info that the iconic style could be returning in 2024.

Given its far out release date, images of the purported Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” makeup have yet to surface on social media, but the aforementioned accounts suggest that the forthcoming drop will feature various markings and details throughout the shoe to give it a vintage look. The classic Air Jordan 4 “Bred” features a black nubuck upper that’s offset by gray accents on the eyelets and sock liner, while red hits appear on the tongue’s Jumpman logo and outsole. The shoe’s standout element is the classic “Nike Air” branding on the heel tab.

Jordan Brand recently kicked off its “Reimagined” series of Air Jordan releases with the return of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” in November that featured a vintage look. Continuing the “Reimagined” drops this month is the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” returning on March 11.

While early release info of the Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” were revealed on social media this week, the release of the sneaker has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until 2024 to buy a pair, the 2019 version of the shoe is available now on StockX. At the time of publication, the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” from ’19 is reselling for an average price of $541, with the lowest price ask of $484 for a men’s size 4.5.