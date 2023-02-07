An Air Jordan 3 ‘Oreo’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A popular color scheme is reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 3.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files shared early info about the release of the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo,” a purported colorway of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to launch before year’s end.

Given that we’re still months away before the purported Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” is expected to hit retail, images of the shoe have yet to surface but the leaker accounts have provided a mockup depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what the shoe is expected to look like. The image suggests that the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” will feature a black nubuck upper, with signature elephant print overlays at the forefoot and heel counter. The shoe is also expected to feature a sail ankle collar while contrasting gray accents cover the tongue and sock liner. Capping off the look is a black and sail midsole, and a gray outsole.

The “Oreo” color scheme first appeared on the Air Jordan 4 in 1999. Over a decade later, the stealthy makeup appeared on the Air Jordan 5 in 2013 and was recently reissued in 2021. While the color schemes are unofficially dubbed “Oreo,” the aforementioned styles were not designed in collaboration with the sandwich cookie Oreo.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing this holiday season. At the time of publication, the release of the purported sneaker has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

