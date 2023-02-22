Images of This Year’s Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement’ Release Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re still a month away before the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” is expected to return to retailers but now, images of the shoe surface on social media.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram yesterday of the forthcoming Air Jordan 3 “White Cement,” an original colorway of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe that debuted in 1988.

The Air Jordan 3 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and this “White Cement” colorway of the shoe was first worn by MJ at the 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend during the event’s Slam Dunk Contest.

This year’s reissue of the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” was initially dubbed the “Reimagined” version of the shoe and will feature a vintage look much like the original 1988 release. The shoe is equipped with a white leather upper that’s offset by its iconic gray elephant print overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter. Giving the shoe the aforementioned vintage-look is the sail “Nike Air” branded heel tab, eyelets and midsole. Rounding out the look of the shoe are red hits on the tongue’s Jumpman logo and footbed, along with a gray rubber outsole. The shoe is also expected to come with its original-styled packaging.

According to the account, this year’s Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” will be released in full-family sizing on March 11, with adult sizes retailing for $210. At the time of publication, the release of the shoe has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the popular Air Jordan 3 “Fear” colorway is reportedly returning this fall.