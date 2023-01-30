Air Jordan 3 ‘Fear’ Is Reportedly Returning This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A popular Air Jordan 3 style could be returning to retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 3 “Fear,” a limited release of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that debuted in August 2013. According to the aforementioned accounts, the style will return to retailers before year’s end.

The accounts also revealed that the forthcoming Air Jordan 3 “Fear” release will don a “Night Stadium/Total Orange/Black” color scheme, and is expected to be a reissue of the 2013 pair. The Air Jordan 3 “Fear” features a black-based suede upper, with matching elephant print overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter. The shoe is equipped with orange accents on the eyelets and Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel tab. The style gets its name from Jordan Brand’s iconic “Look Me in the Eyes” ad campaign, with texts from the ad stamped on the insoles. Completing the look is a multi-colored midsole, with an orange bubble at the heel, and a black outsole.

According to the leaker accounts, the Air Jordan 3 “Fear” will be released this holiday season for a retail price of $200. Given its far out release, the launch info has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until the holiday season for a pair, the Air Jordan 3 “Fear” is available now in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, the lowest asking price for the shoe is $370 for a men’s size 9. Prices for the shoe go as high as $3,500 for a men’s size 13.

