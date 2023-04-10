Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Black Flint’ Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new version of a classic Air Jordan 13 makeup is releasing soon.

Jordan Brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” colorway will be released before month’s end.

As the same of the style suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” is a new version of the original “Flint” colorway that first released in 1997. The initial “Flint” makeup donned blue-based accents on the upper, while the latest “Black Flint” pair swaps them out for a black shade. The rest of the upper remains untouched, with white leather covering the forefoot and gray suede appearing at the midfoot and heel counter. Red “Jumpman” branding appears on the tongue and footbed, while the silhouette’s signature hologram appears by the ankle collar. Completing the look is a gray and white midsole, and a black outsole.

“Outmaneuver the proverbial competition with the Air Jordan 13 ‘Black Flint.’ Inspired by the original ‘Flint’ colorway from ’98, it delivers a timeless look. Dimpled Black side panels in premium leather bring all the high-fashion feels, while the green cat’s eye emblem and panther paw-inspired outsole honor MJ’s ‘Black Cat’ alter ego. Lace up and become a legend,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” will be released in full-family sizing on April 22 via the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET. The adult version of the shoe retails for $190.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike