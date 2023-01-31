The Air Jordan 13 ‘Black Flint’ Gets a First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The popular Air Jordan 13 sneaker is getting a new look.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint,” a new colorway of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe. According to the leaker account, the shoe will hit shelves this spring.

The forthcoming Air jordan 13 “Black Flint” colorway gets its name from the original “Flint” style that debuted in February 1998. This new pair replaces the blue-based color scheme with a stealthy black hue predominantly on the upper’s midfoot panels and sock liner. The shoe also features soft gray suede underlay panels on the heel counter, and white tumbled leather on the toe box and tongue. Adding to the look is a red Jumpman on the tongue, and a hologram by the ankle collar. A gray and white midsole along with a black outsole complete the look.

This isn’t the first time that Jordan Brand released a new version of the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” colorway. In 2019, MJ’s namesake brand released the “Red Flint” iteration of the shoe. Frequent collaborator Clot also released a Air Jordan 13 “Flint”-inspired Jordan Delta 2 collab in September.

Despite @zSneakerheadz sharing images of the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” on Instagram, Jordan Brand has yet to announce the release details of the shoe. According to the aforementioned account, it will launch on April 22 in full-family sizing, with the adult pairs retailing for $200.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” colorway is reportedly making a comeback in March.