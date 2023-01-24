A Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 11 ‘Neapolitan’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.

It appears that a ice cream-inspired Air Jordan 11 style is in the works.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles shared early release details of the purported Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan.” According to the accounts, the women’s exclusive iteration of Michael Jordan’s 11th signature shoe is reportedly hitting retail this holiday season.

At the time of publication, images of the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” have yet to surface on social media but the accounts shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what’s expected to release before year’s end.

The mock-up image of the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” shows that the look is executed with a white-based upper that’s offset by the brown Jumpman and ’23’ branding by the ankle collar and a pink patent leather mudguard resembling the look of Neapolitan ice cream. The style is expected to be completed with a white midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

According to the Instagram caption from @zSneakerheadz, the forthcoming Air Jordan 11 style is inspired by the Neapolitan-inspired Air Jordan 3 “Dark Mocha” colorway that released in May 2022.

In addition to the launch of the purported “Neapolitan” makeup, Jordan Brand will reportedly reissue the popular Air Jordan 11 “DMP” before year’s end.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing this holiday season for $225. At the time of publication, the sneaker’s release has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

