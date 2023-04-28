Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 11 Low ‘Yellow Snakeskin’ Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is giving the popular Air Jordan 11 Low a premium new look with a new women’s exclusive colorway releasing soon.

After images of the style emerged on social media in February, the sportswear brand has announced via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” next month.

Just in time for the spring, the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” features a seasonally appropriate white leather upper that’s coupled with a faux snakeskin-inspired mudguard dressed in yellow. Breaking up the colorful execution is a white foam midsole and a semi-translucent yellow outsole.

“Style that bites. The AJ11 ‘Yellow Snakeskin’ ups the allure with beaming hues and luxe, serpentine-print leather wrapping the mudguard. This untamable look (MJ won 72 games and a title while wearing ’em) pairs Tour Yellow with crisp White, a colorway bursting with summertime energy. And for the final touch? Full-length Nike Air cushioning puts an exclamation point on comfort,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on May 11 via SNKRS at 10 a.m ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, the popular Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” colorway is returning next month.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

