Images of the Air Jordan 11 Low ‘Cement Grey’ Have Emerged

A new iteration of the ever-popular Air Jordan 11 is releasing soon.

Twitter user @J23app shared product images of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey,” a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s 11th signature shoe that’s releasing as part of Jordan Brand’s 2023 spring/summer offerings.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” is equipped with a white-based mesh upper that’s offset by a shiny gray patent leather mudguard with matching gray accents on the sock liner. The shoe also comes with white shoelaces, while a blue insole featuring a white Jumpman logo appears on the interior. Completing the design is a white midsole and a translucent blue outsole.

As previously mentioned, the Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” was revealed last month via a SNKRS Live event showcasing Jordan Brand’s 2023 spring/summer Air Jordan releases. Another sneaker that was previewed was the Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline,” a new colorway of the shoe that was inspired by a photo of Michael Jordan that he took prior to the 1984 Olympics of him doing the iconic “Jumpman” pose while the Chicago skyline appears in the background.

According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” will be released on April 1 in men’s, grade school, kid’s, and toddler sizing. At the time of writing, release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by Michael Jordan’s namesake brand.

