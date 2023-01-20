The Air Jordan 11 ‘DMP’ Is Reportedly Returning This Year

The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.

A popular Air Jordan 11 style appears to be coming back this year.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles shared images of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” on Instagram yesterday along with purported release details suggesting that the fan-favorite makeup will return to retail before year’s end.

The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” made its debut in 2006 as part of a two-shoe pack alongside a black and gold iteration of the Air Jordan 6. The images shared on social media by the aforementioned accounts is the original release of the shoe as photos of the forthcoming drop has yet to surface.

According to the accounts, the latest Air Jordan 11 release will don a “White/Black/Metallic Gold” color scheme and is expected to feature a predominantly white mesh upper that’s coupled with a black patent leather mudguard. Gold accents are expected to adorn the Jumpman logo by the ankle and tongue, as well as the ’23’ branding on the heel tab. The style is expected to feature a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles on Instagram, the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” will return this holiday season. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the shoe’s return.

For those who aren’t interested in waiting until this holiday season to buy the Air Jordan 11 “DMP,” you can purchase the 2006 version of the shoe now on the resale marketplace.

On StockX, the lowest asking price at the time of publication is $500 for a men’s size 11.5.

