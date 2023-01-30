The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT ‘Valentine’s Day’ Releases Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is celebrating Valentine’s Day with an upcoming Air Jordan 1 release.

Nike announced on its SNKRS release calendar that it will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a multi-shoe drop next month. Now, Michael Jordan’s namesake brand has confirmed that a special Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT style is also coming out in February.

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Valentine’s Day” features a premium gray tumbled leather upper that’s offset by red velvet underlay panels on the toe box, ankle collar, and Swoosh logo on the sides. The sneaker also features special “Anytime, Anywhere” embroidery on the heel counter, along with a heart graphic printed on the tongue tag. Completing the look is a white midsole that’s embedded with Nike Zoom Air cushioning, while a red rubber outsole sits below. The shoe also comes packaged in a Valentine’s Day-inspired box.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Women’s “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Anytime, anywhere, spread the love with some new J’s this Valentines Day. From words of affirmation (“Damn, those look good!”) to feelings of pure on-foot bliss (check out the lush velvet accents and springy Nike Zoom Air cushioning), these kicks know all the ways to make your heart go pitter-patter,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Valentine’s Day” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. ET at Nike.com. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Women’s “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike