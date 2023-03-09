The Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Toe’ Gets a First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An original Air Jordan 1 style is returning soon, but with a twist.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe,” a low-top version of an original colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe that debuted in 1985.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe” is almost identical to its high-top counterpart, featuring a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with contrasting black overlay panels on the mudguard, eyelets and Swoosh. The sneaker also features red accents on the heel counter, heel tab, and “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ team colors. Additional details include the Air Jordan “Wings” logo stamped on the heel tab, along with a white midsole and a red outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Black Toe” was last available in 2019 as a women’s exclusive release. The shoe also featured a new satin material on the upper, which replaced the traditional leather construction. The shoe also featured special metal details with the “Wings” logo by the ankle collar.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe” will be released on July 28, but the retail pricing of the shoe has not yet been disclosed. At the time of publication, the release of the sneaker has yet to be announced by the brand.

