The Air Jordan 1 KO Low ‘Bred’ Is Reportedly Releasing in July

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is giving the Air Jordan 1 KO a classic makeover.

Sneaker leak social media account @Mr_Unloved1s shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Air Jordan 1 KO Low in the classic “Bred” colorway slated to drop this summer.

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low features a black-based canvas upper that’s offset by red hits on Swoosh logo, toe box, and on the heel tab. Adding to the look are black shoelaces, “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag and the “Wings” logo on the heel. Completing the look is a white midsole and a red outsole.

The “Bred” colorway was originally introduced on the Air Jordan 1 High in 1985. The name of the makeup is a combination of “Black and Red,” which was inspired by Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls squad and its team colors. The Air Jordan 1 KO debuted in the mid-1980s as part of Jordan’s signature line alongside the iconic Air Jordan 1 but was designed for lifestyle purposes instead of being used on the basketball court.

According to @Mr_Unloved1s on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Bred” will be released on July 1 for a retail price of $120. At the time of publication, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the popular Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” from 2022, which was also referred to as the “Lost and Found” colorway, is restocking on the Nike SNKRS app next week. The brand confirmed the news on the app this week with a cryptic message.