Air Jordan 1 ‘Satin Bred’ Is Reportedly Returning This Year

An iconic Air Jordan 1 style appears to be coming back this year, but with a twist.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles shared early details on Instagram yesterday revealing that the Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” is returning to retail before year’s end.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” made its debut in October 2016 and due to the limited nature of the release, the shoe is fetching high prices on the secondary marketplace.

The sneaker accounts shared images of the 2016 version of the shoe on Instagram yesterday, which featured a premium satin upper donning the black black and red color scheme inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ team colors. The shoe also features a white-based midsole and a red outsole. According to the aforementioned account, the forthcoming pair will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

According to @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles, the Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Satin Bred” will be released this year’s holiday season. Given its far out release date, the drop has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the holiday season to buy a pair, sizes of the Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” are available now on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the shoe is $4,000 for a men’s size 10, with the prices going as high as $13,366 for a men’s size 9.

In related Air Jordan news, Union LA has confirmed that both of its Air Jordan 1 KO Low collabs will be released next month.