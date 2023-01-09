Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 ‘True Blue’ This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is referencing an original Air Jordan 3 colorway for its next Air Jordan 1 release.

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced on the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 1 High “True Blue” a hit retail before week’s end.

The latest Air Jordan 1 High colorway draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 3 True Blue,” a classic iteration of the NBA legend’s third signature shoe that debuted in 1988. Much like its Jordan 3 counterpart, the Air Jordan 1 dons a white-based color scheme starting with the leather construction on the upper. Elevating the look are “True Blue” accents on the eyestays at the forefoot and gray details on the heel counter. The signature “Nike Air” branding appears on the tongue tag, while the “Wings” logo is stamped by the ankle collar. Completing the look is a white midsole and a gray outsole.

“3 + 1 = a whole new icon. Celebrating 35 years of the Air Jordan 3, these kicks combine the classic AJ1 silhouette with an original AJ3 colorway,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue.”

The Air Jordan 1 High “True Blue” will be released on Saturday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag. In addition to dropping in adult’s sizing, the style will be available in big kids’ ($140), little kids’ ($85) and toddler sizes ($70).

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “True Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “True Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 High “True Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 1 High “True Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike