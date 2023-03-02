Images of the Air Jordan 1 ‘Skyline’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An iconic Michael Jordan photo serves an upcoming Air Jordan 1 releasing soon.

Product images have surfaced of the Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline,” a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe that’s expected to launch before month’s end.

This latest Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” colorway is reportedly inspired by a photo of the NBA legend Michael Jordan he took prior to the 1984 Olympics of him doing the iconic “Jumpman” pose while the Chicago skyline appears in the background.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” features a white-based leather upper that’s offset by a colorful gradient overlay panels that fades from pink on the forefoot to purple at the heel referencing the photo of the NBA legend and the backdrop of the Chicago skyline. Breaking up the bold color scheme is the signature Swoosh branding in black, while black hits also appear on the ankle collar and shoelaces. Completing the look of the shoe is a white midsole and a black rubber outsole.

According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” will be released on March 18, 2023 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. At the time of publication, release details for the style have yet to be announced by Michael Jordan’s namesake brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” is returning to stores on March 11.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike