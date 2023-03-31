The Air Jordan 1 ‘Skyline’ Is Releasing Exclusively at Extra Butter This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand has tapped New York City-based sneaker boutique Extra Butter to be the first to launch the much-anticipated Air Jordan 1 “Skyline.”

After images of the shoe surfaced this month, Extra Butter announced on Instagram this week that Michael Jordan’s namesake brand has tappe them to be the exclusive East Coast partner for the launch of the Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” today.

As the name of the colorway suggests, the new Air Jordan 1 makeup pays tribute to an iconic photo of Jordan that he took prior to the 1984 Olympics of him doing the iconic “Jumpman” pose, while the Chicago skyline appears in the background. The shoe’s standout design element is the purple to pink gradient color scheme on the canvas overlay panels on the upper, while black and white accents appear on the remainder of the silhouette The shoe also comes with a special box referencing the aforementioned photo.

For the exclusive drop, Extra Butter has converted its Lower East Side location to fit the theme of the shoe, including the addition of a custom photo station where fans can recreate your own “Skyline” dunk photo.

“We’ve tapped into fellow New Yorkers who are chasing their own legacy just as MJ cemented his with the iconic Jumpman from the original Skyline promo. Our Lower East Side location will feature a full takeover retail experience featuring a custom photo station where you too can recreate your own Skyline dunk imagery, Extra Butter wrote for the Instagram caption.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” drops today exclusively at Extra Butter in New York City for $180. A wider release of the style has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.