Images of the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Lucky Green’ Surface on Twitter

It appears that one of Michael Jordan’s fiercest basketball rivals will inspire an upcoming Air Jordan 1 colorway.

Sneaker leak social media account @J23app on Twitter shared images of the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” yesterday, a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s popular signature shoe that’s releasing before year’s end.

The latest Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” appears to reference the Boston Celtics as the shoe wears the NBA franchise’s team colors. The shoe wears a white-based leather upper that’s paired with black overlay panels at the forefoot while Lucky Green accents appear on the heel and ankle collar. The green accents also appear on the “Nike Air” branding on the tongue and insole, along with matching green shoelaces. Rounding out the design is a white midsole and a green outsole.

Jordan Brand has paid homage to MJ and his iconic matchups against the Celtics with Air Jordan 1 releases in the past. In September 2020, the brand released the women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” colorway inspired by MJ’s 63-point performance in the 1986 NBA Playoffs against the Celtics, which is a record that still stands to this day.

Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Lucky Green" official images pic.twitter.com/6A1Jsbee6Y — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) March 3, 2023

At the time of publication, a special release date for the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand but the style will launch this spring.

In related Air Jordan news, the original Air Jordan 4 “Bred” from 1989 is reportedly returning in 2024 as part of Jordan Brand’s “Reimagined” series. The shoe is expected to feature vintage-inspired details to mimic how the ’89 release would look in modern day.