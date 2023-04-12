Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’ Is Restocking on SNKRS Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of Jordan Brand’s most popular Air Jordan releases of 2022 is restocking soon.

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand confirmed on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday that the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” is re-releasing before month’s end.

Jordan Brand teasing the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” restock on SNKRS. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The look of last year’s release of the classic Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago,” which was also known as the “Lost and Found” colorway, was inspired by what an original Air Jordan 1 from 1985 would look like if found decades later in a dusty stock room. The shoe wears its traditional white, red, and black color scheme, but features a cracked leather upper as a nod to the aging effect that the shoe would receive throughout the years. The shoe also featured sail-colored tongues and midsoles, as well as a aged red outsole. The vintage look continues with the cracked ankle collars, newspaper-inspired paper, along with a mismatched box.

Despite Jordan Brand confirming the re-release of the popular Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” on the Nike SNKRS app next week, a specific date for the restock was not announced by the brand. The adult’s version of the shoe will retail for $180.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 4 “Bred” is reportedly returning in 2024. The shoe is expected to feature a reimagined look, including with a leather upper instead of the traditional nubuck construction.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike