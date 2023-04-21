Air Jordan 1 Chicago ‘Lost & Found’: How to Buy Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The much-anticipated restock of the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” finally took place yesterday exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app and as expected, sizes of the classic style sold out within minutes. For fans who struck out, they can still buy a pair on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, the lowest asking price of the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” at the time of publication is at $253 for a men’s size 4, with the price going as high as $480 for a men’s size 11.5.

Nike and Jordan Brand first hinted at the restock of the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” last week when both brands shared a cryptic message about the re-release on the SNKRS app last week that asked fans what their reaction would be if the shoe were to release again.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” was originally released in November and is the latest version of the original “Chicago” colorway. According to the brand, the style was inspired by what an original Air Jordan 1 from 1985 would look like if found decades later in a dusty stock room.

The shoe dons a traditional Chicago Bulls-inspired white, red, and black color scheme on the cracked leather upper as a nod to the aging effect that the shoe would naturally receive. The shoe also comes with sail-colored tongues and midsoles, as well as a aged red outsole. The vintage look continues with the cracked ankle collars, newspaper-inspired wrapping paper, along with a mismatched box.