The Classic Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ Returns This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand quietly brought back the classic Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, sizes for the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to buy a pair, the sneaker is releasing again soon.

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is returning to retailers before month’s end.

As the name of the style suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for NBA legend Michael Jordan for him to wear during the NBA postseason in 1998. It features a black-based leather upper and is offset by yellow ‘Jordan’ branding at the forefoot and matching yellow border surrounding the red Jumpman branding on the tongue. Breaking up the look are white hits on the midsole and the red outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Bring your deftness to the forefront with the return of this stealthy colorway that dropped in ’98. Crafted to the original specs, the AJ13 “Playoffs” lets you outmaneuver the proverbial playing field, setting every ‘fit up for a win. Dimpled Black side panels in premium leather bring all the high-fashion feels, while the green cat’s eye emblem and panther paw-inspired outsole honor MJ’s “Black Cat” alter ego. Lace up and become a legend,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description on SNKRS.

The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” will be released on Feb. 18 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will retail for $210.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike