Raffle Open for Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance 860v2 Collab

Frequent collaborators Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are back with a new collaboration. This time, the duo have come together to give the 860v2 running sneaker three new looks.

The New York City-based label announced yesterday that the raffle for its latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 collab is now open.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 is available in three colorways including in green, blue, and red. The sneaker is equipped with a mesh-based upper, with all three pairs donning a sail color scheme. Each style is differentiated with the aforementioned green, blue, or red hues covering the sock liner, mid-panels, and shoelaces. Aimé Leon Dore branding replaces the traditional New Balance logo on the tongue while a special flower graphic appears on the heel. Cushioning the underfoot is a plush N-Ergy midsole, while a solid black outsole sits below.

The New Balance 860v2 was introduced in 2011 as a performance running sneaker but has been converted into a lifestyle shoe as seen with its many collaborative styles that have released in the recent months.

The raffle for the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 is open now at aimeleondore.com and will remain open until 11:59 ET p.m. Fans can select their desired size of the shoe and can submit an entry of each of the colorways. Each pair retails for $150.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aime Leon Dore

The lateral side of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aime Leon Dore

The lateral side of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aime Leon Dore