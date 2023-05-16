Images of a New Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650 Collab Have Emerged

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R collab in the green colorway.

It appears that frequent collaborators Aime Leon Dore and New Balance have a new sneaker project coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @sneakertigger shared images on Instagram of an unreleased Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 colorway.

The forthcoming Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 colorway is equipped with a predominantly White mesh and leather upper that’s contrasted by light blue accents throughout the underlays on the leather construction. Additional blue hits cover the sock liner, the ankle collar and underneath the sneaker’s signature “N” logo on the sides. Additional details include the New York City-based label’s basketball logo imprinted on the left heel, while the “NB” logo appears on the right shoe. Completing the look is a white-based midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

Prior to the release of this unreleased Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 collab, the two entities dropped a collaborative 1906R “Jade” as part of the New York-based sportswear label’s spring 2023 collection. Additionally, the brands also launched a three-shoe 860v2 collection in April.

Despite images of the forthcoming Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 collab surfacing on Instagram, release details for the style have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related New Balance news, Palace Skateboard’s sold-out New Balance Made in UK 991 collabs are releasing again this week.

