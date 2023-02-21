×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

A New Pair of Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 Styles Are Coming Soon

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550
The lateral side of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aimé Leon Dore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Aimé Leon Dore has more New Balance P550 colorways in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @uptod4te shared images of two unreleased Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 styles. According to the account, the unreleased colorways of the Boston-based brand’s retro basketball shoe will hit retail before year’s end.

One of the styles pictured in the Twitter post shows that the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 is equipped with a tan-based mesh upper that’s offset by hairy suede overlay panels in a chocolate brown makeup. The second style wears a tonal gray color scheme that’s contrasted by soft sail accents on the tongue and shoelaces. Both pairs feature co-branding on the tongue tag, while New Balance’s signature branding appears on the midfoot, the forefoot, and heel counter. Rounding out the look are a sail-colored tooling. Both pairs also come with an additional set of shoelaces for personalization.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance first introduced their collaborative 550 styles in 2020, with the release of four different colorways that included gray, navy, red, and green looks. Most recently, the duo released two muted tan-based makeups of the shoe in November.

At the time of publication, release details for the next set of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 styles have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project but the sneakers are expected to drop as part of the New York-based label’s 2023 spring/summer collection.

In related New Balance news, Miu Miu reimagines the classic 574 sneaker for its latest collab.

 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad