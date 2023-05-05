Resale for the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R Is Double Its Retail Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance dropped their latest 1906R collab yesterday and similar to their previous projects, the sneaker sold out within minutes. For fans who weren’t able to secure a pair at retail, the shoe is still available on the secondary marketplace and prices aren’t unreasonably high.

On StockX, for instance, the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R “Jade” is reselling for an average price of $283 at the time of publication, which is slightly above the $170 retail pricing. The lowest asking price of the shoe is at $254 for a men’s size 7.5, with prices going as high as $999 for a men’s size 4. The shoe also has a high bid of $260 for men’s sizes 7 and 13.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R “Jade” released yesterday as part of the New York-based sportswear label’s spring 2023 capsule. Additionally, the two entities also joined forces last month to deliver a three-shoe 860v2 collection.

The sneaker features a sail-based mesh upper that’s offset by various green accents throughout the overlay panels. The shoe also features a bronze “N” logo on the sides, while Aimé Leon Dore appears on the tongue tag, footbed, and heel. Cushioning the underfoot is a N-Ergy-cushioned midsole.

“Aimé Leon Dore’s take on the 1906R brings a timeless design sensibility to the overtly technical aesthetic of 2000s running,” New Balance wrote for the product description.

The lateral side of the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

A top-down view of the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.