A Lighter Version of the Adidas Ultra Boost Drops Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new version of the acclaimed Adidas Ultra Boost sneaker is releasing soon.

The German sportswear giant unveiled the Ultra Boost Light today, the lightest variation of the popular running sneaker to date.

The standout element of the Adidas Ultra Boost Light is the new Light Boost material in the midsole, which the brand says is 30% lighter than the previous Boost compound. The shoe is also constructed of a Primeknit+ material on the upper providing enhanced breathability and comfort that’s coupled with Three Stripes-branded cages on the sides and the heel counter for lockdown. Completing the design is a Continental performance rubber on the outsole for optimum traction in any weather condition and a redesigned Linear Energy Point on the sole for responsiveness.

“At Adidas, we know that running is personal. Everyone has a different goal and therefore, different requirements for their shoes. That is why we’re continuously looking at ways to improve our products for the adidas running community. Now, thanks to our groundbreaking material innovation–Light Boost–runners retain the existing benefits of running in an Ultra Boost, but with the bonus of a lighter silhouette, Simon Lockett, Adidas’ footwear product marketing category director, said.

The latest Adidas Ultra Boost Light will be released on March 3 at Adidas.com at 3 a.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag. Additionally, select AdiClub members will have early access to purchase a pair starting today at Adidas’ website.

The Adidas Ultra Boost Light in a red-based colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas