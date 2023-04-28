Adidas and Sporty & Rich’s Second Collection Drops Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas has tapped lifestyle and activewear label Sporty & Rich for its next project.

After dropping their inaugural collection in November, the German sportswear giant has announced that Sporty & Rich’s sophomore apparel and footwear capsule is dropping in May.

According to Adidas, this latest project continues the vintage ethos of the duo’s first collaboration and includes reimagined archival pieces. For the sneaker element, the collab features three new iterations of the Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba that are dressed in white, blue rush and cream white makeups. The model is equipped with a premium leather upper that’s paired with soft suede overlay panels, while the iconic Three Stripes branding on the sides. Sporty & Rich branding also replaces the traditional Samba text by the ankle collar for this collab. Completing the look of the shoe is a gum rubber outsole. Each sneaker comes with a pearl key ring and custom co-branded packaging.

In addition to the sneakers, the collection will include co-branded t-shirts, a soccer jersey, a v-neck sweater, and shorts in the cream, navy, and light blue styles.

The second Sporty & Rich x Adidas collection will be released in May via the Confirmed app, at sportyandrich.com, and at select Adidas retailers.

In related Adidas news, Pharrell’s Humanrace label is also releasing a Samba collection in May.

The second Sporty & Rich x Adidas collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.