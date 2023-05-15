adidas Pride 2023 Collection Gets Graphic With Designer Rich Mnisi on Colorful Sneakers & Apparel That Inspire LGBTQIA+ Allyship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

adidas is taking a colorful step forward for Pride month, thanks to queer South African designer Rich Mnisi.

Mnisi is the latest designer to collaborate with adidas for Pride — which celebrates LGBTQIA+ equality and rights — in the month of June, launching a new “Let Love Be Your Legacy” collection that’s now live on the brand’s website.

Retailing for $50-$85, the black and white capsule features adidas running shoes and walking shoes, such Stan Smith shoes, T-shirts, tank tops, dresses, and swimsuits. Plus, there are two shorts styles and two soccer jerseys made with partial recycled materials in partnership with Better Cotton, with various pieces available in men’s, women’s and youth sizes.

Giving the line a whimsical spin are Mnisi’s signature circular graphic, circular checks and abstract prints, as well as “Love Unites” and “Let Love Be Your Legacy” slogans, multicolored accents and adidas’ signature three stripes.

adidas x Rich Mnisi’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“In creating this collection, I had a strong impulse to speak to my inner-child and express to the world how LGBTQIA+ allyship can create a legacy of love,” Mnisi said in a statement. “Unifying these themes together through my own visual language and adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces is a powerful combination – making the collection a symbol for self-acceptance and LGBTQIA+ advocacy. My hope is this range inspires LGBTQIA+ allies to speak up more for the queer people they love and not let them fight for acceptance alone.”

adidas x Rich Mnisi’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The collection draws inspiration from equality in sports, as well as a letter of the same title Mnisi wrote to his younger self. As part of its accompanying campaign — which finds a diverse array of models posing in the line — the athletic brand’s partners Tom Daley, Jari Jones and Athlete Ally have all written their own letters calling for wider acceptance in sports. adidas has also partnered with EA Sports to offer several of the collection’s pieces for players to use in game modes in the FIFA 23 video game.

adidas x Rich Mnisi’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Aside from its inclusive nature, the adidas x Rich Mnisi collection also has a deeper purpose. The line taps into adidas’ mission to equalize the world of sports, continuing its ongoing partnership with nonprofit Athlete Ally — which aims to end homophobia and transphobia in sports.

“Together with adidas our goal is to drive inclusivity in sport – supporting student athletes from the LGBTQI+ and their allies to push for fair access and safe participation in sport,” said Athlete Ally founder Hudson Taylor in a statement. “Through our partnership, we’ve created more affirming athletic spaces to celebrate the community across sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.”

adidas x Rich Mnisi’s collection is now available on adidas’ website, stores and the adidas app.

adidas Stan Smith Pride Rm Shoes

Size range: 5.5 to 14

5.5 to 14 Colorways: Off White / Core Black / Off White

Off White / Core Black / Off White Materials: Rubber outsole, leather upper

Stan Smith sneakers are some of the best adidas shoes of all time, often getting remade in collaboration with other designers and brands. The latest iteration, in partnership with Mnisi, stays true to the original design with pops of bright color along each eyelet and a floral design on the heel.

adidas Adilette Pride Rm Shoes

Size range: 5 to 14

5 to 14 Colorways: Core Black / Off White / Core Black

Core Black / Off White / Core Black Materials: Polyurethane upper, rubber sole

If you’re trying to embrace a relaxed attitude and easy lifestyle this summer, adidas’ Adilette Prime RM shoes are for you. These cute summer sandals not only slip on and off effortlessly, but they also celebrate vibrant color, abstract art, and the bold belief that love unites us all.

adidas Nizza High XY22 Pride Rm Shoes

Size range: 5 to 14 men’s, 16 to 15 women’s

5 to 14 men’s, 16 to 15 women’s Colorways: Off White / Core Black / Off White

Off White / Core Black / Off White Materials: Canvas upper, polyurethane midsole, rubber outsole

Take your sneaker game to the next level with a pair of platform sneakers like the adidas Nizza High XY22 Pride Rm Shoes. These Nizza shoes feature a chunky platform outsole with all the colors of the rainbow and a graphic abstract pattern on the high-profile upper.

adidas Crew Socks

Size range: XS to L

XS to L Colorways: Black/Off White

Black/Off White Materials: 66% cotton, 28% recycled polyester, 3% elastane, 3% recycled nylon

If there were one pair of socks that belonged in everyone’s closet, these would be it. adidas’ Crew Socks deliver comfortable coverage with just enough thickness that perfectly hugs your entire foot. Plus, you get options with this two-pack of adidas socks — one solid style with a pop of color and one patterned option.

adidas Pride Hat

Size range: OSFC to OSFL

OSFC to OSFL Colorways: Black / White / Multicolor

Black / White / Multicolor Materials: 100% cotton twill

adidas’ Pride Hat is a fashion accessory that can pull together any outfit. It’s made of soft cotton twill for a comfortable feel and has an embroidered “Love Unites” on the back, stylishly letting the world know what you stand for.

adidas Pride Tiro Jersey

Size range: 2XS to 2XL

2XS to 2XL Colorways: White

White Materials: 100% recycled polyester jacquard

100% recycled polyester jacquard Special features: Aeroready technology, mesh side panels

Every year, adidas releases pride jerseys to support the LGBTQIA+ movement. This year, the top has a fresh yet bold look with a rainbow camo pattern on the shoulders. It’s made with mesh panels and sweat-wicking Aeroready technology, ensuring you’re kept comfortable and dry no matter how active you are.