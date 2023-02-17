James Harden’s Next Adidas Signature Shoe Debuts Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

NBA star James Harden has a new Adidas signature basketball shoe releasing soon.

The German sportswear giant announced on its launch calendar that the Adidas Harden Volume 7 will make its retail debut next month. This shoe is the latest basketball signature model for the Philadelphia 76ers star guard and is once again loaded with tech similar to prior Harden models.

According to Adidas, the Harden Volume 7’s upper is inspired by puffer winter jackets, with the first colorway donning a silver color scheme contrasted by a black neoprene sock liner, tongue, and shoelaces. The most notable design element for the shoe is the midsole, which is equipped with a combination of Boost and Lightstrike foam providing lightweight support. Completing the look is a semi-translucent outsole.

“From his lethal stepback to his love of luxury fashion, there’s no doubt that James Harden has style. With his signature shoes from Adidas Basketball, it all comes into play. The upper borrows its bold look from puffer jackets, and the details support explosive on-court moves. A hybrid Boost and Lightstrike midsole serve up lightweight energy while the traction pattern supports each jump, cut or change of direction,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

The Adidas Harden Volume 7 will be released on March 2 at Adidas.com at 3 a.m. ET and at select Adidas Basketball retailers. The shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

