A Los Angeles Lakers-Themed Adidas Crazy 1 Is Releasing Soon

Adidas is bringing back another classic iteration of Kobe Bryant’s Adidas Crazy 1 sneaker.

Adidas began reissuing the Crazy 1 last year with the release of the “Sunshine” and “Metallic Silver” colorways of the shoe. Now, the German sportswear giant announced on its release calendar that a Los Angeles Lakers-themed iteration of the Adidas Crazy 1 will hit shelves before month’s end.

The Adidas Crazy 1, which was originally named The Kobe, was designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen, and the silhouette was famously inspired by the Audi TT Roadster sports car. This specific colorway of the Crazy 1 was originally worn by Bryant during the 2002 NBA Finals and was first released to the public in 2006. The shoe features a white-based upper that’s paired with purple and gold accents throughout the shoe reminiscent of the Lakers’ team colors. According to the brand, this latest reissue of the shoe is constructed with recycled materials.

“These shoes from adidas Basketball pair a retro design with modern features so you can show out every time you step on the hardwood. A herringbone pattern on the rubber outsole supports strong cuts and bold moves through elevated traction. The Torsion System underfoot keeps the ride stable for all four quarters,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Lakers-themed Adidas Crazy 1 will be released this Saturday at adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

The medial side of the Adidas Crazy 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Crazy 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas