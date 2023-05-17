Adidas Releases Concha-Inspired Sneakers as Tribute to Mexican Sweet Bread: How to Buy & More Details

Mexican culture and their infamous cuisines is taking over the sneaker game and is starting with the latest launch from Adidas with concha-inspired shoes.

For years, Mexicans have created their own name for the iconic Adidas model, which they call “conchas.” In honor of their interpretation, Adidas has put a twist on the term by constructing their new line of Superstar sneakers to look like pan dulce shells, which are a Mexican cuisine made of sweet bread.

Adidas Superstar concha sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Superstar Conchas sneakers will still have the unmistakable aesthetic of the iconic Adidas model with a lace-up closure and three gold stripes on the sides of the upper.

However, certain aspects of the shoe will be reimagined to embody the look of the Mexican delicacy like the rounded toe being decorated with seashell lining. The low-top sneakers are composed of a shearling texture that resembles the fluffy look of the cookie. The shoes come in three colors: strawberry, vanilla and chocolate.

Related Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Celebrates 16th Birthday on Golf Course in Sporty Sneakers Kith Taps Adrien Brody for Breezy Summer 2023 Delivery 1 Campaign adidas Pride 2023 Collection Gets Graphic With Designer Rich Mnisi on Colorful Sneakers & Apparel That Inspire LGBTQIA+ Allyship

Adidas Superstar concha sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The brand is working with the Tomasa and Santas Conchas bakeries in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City to give away pan dulce shells in the three flavors.

Soon after Adidas posted the loaves accompanied by the logo onto Instagram, word spread quickly through social media platforms and has gained much popularity with fans anxiously awaiting its launch. Some customers already purchased the sneakers through a discreet presale that started on May 15 through the Adidas app.

Although fans outside Mexico can not purchase the sneakers, Adidas has joined forces with Montreal-based clothing brand Dime Forces on a new collaboration that includes the Superstar ADV sneakers and a classic tracksuit.

The limited-edition Superstar Conchas Sneakers will retail for $2,399 pesos and will be released on the brand’s website for customers in the Mexican region to purchase starting on May 18.