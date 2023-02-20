Adidas Basketball Previews Upcoming Sneakers at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Basketball took full advantage of this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend by showcasing its upcoming sneaker releases.

Fresh off of re-releasing a Lakers-themed Adidas Crazy 1 style last week coinciding with the basketball-focused weekend, the German sportswear giant has also unveiled its forthcoming slate of performance and lifestyle offerings.

For fans who weren’t on-site at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, Adidas Basketball also previewed its upcoming drops on Instagram yesterday, which are expected to launch before year’s end. “Past. Present. Future. #RememberTheWhy #adidasBasketball,” Adidas Basketball wrote for the Instagram caption.

One of the more notable sneakers from the preview is the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity, which is an updated version of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s Crazy 1 sneaker. This unreleased model features an updated mesh zip-up design on the upper, but its shell casing on the sides remain intact. Other sneakers previewed in the post is Cleveland Cavalier star Donovan Mitchell’s Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5, NBA star James Harden’s Harden Volume 7, and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s Dame 8 EXTPLY.

In addition to the upcoming signature shoes, Adidas Basketball also has a few in-line styles on the way, including the Top Ten 2010, the Superteam 2000S, and the Crazy 8.

Although Adidas Basketball previewed its upcoming performance and lifestyle offerings at NBA All-Star Weekend, release details for the specific styles have yet to be announced by the brand.

In related Adidas news, the aforementioned Adidas Harden Volume 7 sneaker will make its retail debut in March in a metallic silver colorway.