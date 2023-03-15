Action Bronson Teases Another New Balance 990v6 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Action Bronson’s much-anticipated New Balance 990v6 “Baklava” collab is releasing this week, but it appears that more sneaker projects between the Queens rapper and the Boston-based sportswear brand could be releasing soon.

Action Bronson shared images of two more New Balance 990v6 collabs on social media this week ahead of his “Baklava” 990v6 release this Friday.

The two newest iterations of the Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 collabs feature a traditional mesh-based upper that’s paired with premium suede overlay panels. One of the styles dons a blue-based color blocking while the other wears a yellow and gray iteration. Both pair features co-branding on the tongue, with Encap cushioning featured on the midsole.

In the Instagram caption, Action Bronson confirmed that the sneakers were created with the help of Aimé Leon Dore founder and New Balance Made in USA’s creative director Teddy Santis.

“This shoe combines the best of both worlds with sportiness and comfort in a midsize sedan. It’s highly inspired by pistachios, baklava, my life, the layers. There’s lots of meanings,” says Action Bronson about his first collaboration with New Balance.

Despite an early look from Action Bronson himself, release details for the two latest New Balance 990v6 collabs have yet to be announced by the either of the collaborators.

The inaugural Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 “Baklava” collab will be released on Friday exclusively at specializinginlife.com. The sneaker will also launch at newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The shoe will come with a $210 price tag.